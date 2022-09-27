Myles Garrett Involved in Accident in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett may already be back home.

He was said to be alert and responsive following a one-car accident in Medina County Monday afternoon that sent him and a female passenger to the hospital.

Both had minor injuries.

Garrett suffered no broken bones.

The state patrol says his Porsche flipped over after hitting a fire hydrant on State Road just outside of Wadsworth.