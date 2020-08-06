      Weather Alert

N Canton Project Delayed by COVID, Moving Forward

Aug 6, 2020 @ 5:41am

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work is beginning in North Canton on construction of a eight-foot-wide sidewalk/bike trail connector on the north side of East Maple Street, from Marquardt Avenue, nearly to Market Avenue.

The $2 million project was supposed to start in the spring, but Mayor Stephan Wilder says a lot of projects were held up because of COVID-19.

The work includes a 45-day closure of East Maple between Marquardt and Walsh Avenues for work on the bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

The idea is to connect the Hoover Trail down to Marquardt Avenue.

There’s also streetscape work involved.

