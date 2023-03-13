“Naatu Naatu!” At Oscars, Lady Gaga and Rihanna lose out to Indian-language dance tune

While Lady Gaga and Rihanna are multiple Grammy winners, their star power wasn’t enough to bring either of them an Oscar for Best Original Song Sunday night.

Gaga and Rih were each nominated for co-writing songs for, respectively, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the Oscar went to “Naatu Naatu,” the first song from an Indian film ever to be nominated. The performance of the song on the Oscars telecast was the only one to earn a standing ovation Sunday night.

Still, both Gaga and Rihanna’s performances were memorable. Gaga performed her song, “Hold My Hand,” as simply as possible: She wore a black t-shirt and ripped black jeans and no makeup, and sang while sitting on a stool.

Gaga didn’t spare the glam on the carpet, though: She wore dramatic dark makeup and an updo, along with a sheer black dress that Gigi Hadid had just worn on the Versace runaway, People reported. The dress dipped low in the back, partially exposing her butt.

Rihanna, meanwhile, kept it glamorous the whole night. For her performance of “Lift Me Up,” the pregnant singer wore layered diamond necklaces and diamond drop earrings, and partially concealed her baby bump under a curtain of sparkling crystals that hung off of her black bra top. Long black leather gloves and black pants completed her look, which was custom-made for her by Maison Margiela by John Galliano, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

On the red carpet, the mother-of-two-to-be wore an Alaïa leather band dress over a sheer mesh bodysuit, which also showed off her bump.

The other nominees were Diane Warren, going 0 for 14 in this category with her song “Applause,” and rocker David Byrne, who co-wrote “This Is a Life” for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.