Naomi’s Voice Benefit

As I was scrolling through my Facebook news feed – I saw a local girl from my hometown, the video started to play and I saw a familiar face. Naomi’s mom is my boys barber! I immediately started to cry. Check out this story from Newschannel 5.

Here is info on the benefit on August 18.

Please join us in support of Naomi’s Voice

Saturday, August 18th

Trinity United Church of Christ

8101 Manchester Avenue NW, Canal Fulton, Ohio

Spaghetti Dinner 5 – 7 pm

Adults $10 Kids $5

Naomi’s Voice T-Shirts $20

Raffles, Auctions, 50/50 to follow dinner

Naomi Gross has recently been diagnosed with Childhood Apraxia of Speech. Childhood Apraxia of Speech is correctable with timely intervention. Naomi is currently in need of therapy services and a medical device called an AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) or SGD (Speech Generating Device). Our insurance company has denied Naomi her device and therapies needed. These interventions will give her the ability to communicate with those around her as well as effectively develop her speech. Every Child deserves a voice! Please come out and help us provide Naomi’s Voice for her future!

For Tickets or Shirts contact

Jessica 330-417-5285 or email NaomisVoice2018@gmail.com

Every child deserves a voice!