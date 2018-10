A nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The alert will be sent at 2:18 tomorrow afternoon and it will come from the President. It’s a test to see if there are any glitches. Officials say it is a system that can be used in times of catastrophic weather issues and a national emergency. It will resemble an Amber Alert. Be prepared Wednesday afternoon and know it’s only a test.

