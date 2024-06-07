Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

National Donut Day Deals And Freebies

June 7, 2024 7:42AM EDT
Delicious donuts isolated on white

It’s National Donut Day!  Here’s how to celebrate with freebies and deals!

**Duck Donuts is giving you a free cinnamon sugar donut just for walking through the door!

 

 

**Dunkin’  is giving out a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

 

**Krispy Kreme is offering a free “favorite” donut (not including the limited-time-only Dolly Parton “Southern Sweets” collection, but includes a variety of classic and cake donuts)

