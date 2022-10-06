National Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again

The average price of gas in the United States rose 3 cents a gallon between Tuesday and Wednesday, marking the largest one-day hike in almost four months.

The increase brings the average price to $3.83 per gallon, according to AAA. While that’s still a far cry from June’s high of $5.03 per gallon, the new price represents a 16-cent increase from just two weeks ago, per AAA.

Being that the typical U.S. household buys about 90 gallons of gas a month, the 16-cent increase translates to an additional $14 a month for each American family.

How much did you pay for gas the last time you fueled up?