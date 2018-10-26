National Pumpkin Day: Check out this list of ‘all things pumpkin’ — they won’t be around for long!

pumpkins loaded in the field onto wagons on a nice autumn morning.

Pumpkin Spice Drinks/Food

7-Eleven: Pumpkin spice hot coffee, pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice muffins.

Au Bon Pain: Harvest Pumpkin soup, pumpkin croissants and the Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Auntie Anne’s: Pumpkin spice Pretzel Nuggets.

Baskin Robbins: Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast.

Ben & Jerry’s: The Pumpkin Cheesecake flavor with a graham cracker swirl.

Bruegger’s: Fall Pumpkin bagels, pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin-flavored cream cheese.

Buffalo Wild Wings: BBQ Pumpkin Sauce

Caribou Coffee: Pumpkin-flavored seasonal drinks, including the Pumpkin White Mocha, the Pumpkin Ice Crafted Press and the Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Cracker Barrel: Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot), featuring pumpkin pie flavors, whipped cream and cinnamon.

Dairy Queen: Pumpkin Pie Blizzard featuring vanilla soft serve with pumpkin pie pieces, whipped topping and nutmeg.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Pumpkin donuts and muffins are here for fall. The donut and donut holes are glazed pumpkin cake. The pumpkin muffin features pumpkin spice flavoring, white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. Also, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spiced Ice Coffee.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Pumpkin Walnut Crunch Gourmet Bagel with Pumpkin Schmear, the Pumpkin Muffin and the Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Godiva: Pumpkin Spice Truffles, and at boutique locations, the seasonal Pumpkin Chocolixir beverage.

Graeter’s: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream is back for a limited time.

Halo Top: Seaonal Pumpkin Pie flavor

Krispy Kreme: The Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Panera Bread: Pumpkin cookies, whch are pumpkin-shaped shortbead cookies decorated with icing. There are also pumpkin flavors in the Vegetarian Autumn Squash soup.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Pumpkin Latte and Pumpkin Chai.

Perkins: Pumpkin Spice Pancake Platter, the Pumpkin Doughnut Mammoth Muffin and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin.

Pilot/Flying J: Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato

Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its annual appearance, Pumpkin Spice Cookie straw, Pumpkin Scone and a variety of other fall special menu items.

Steak ’n Shake: Several fall milkshakes, including the Pumpkin Spice shake, a hand-dipped milkshake with real pumpkin syrup, clove, nutmeg and cinnamon.

World Market: A variety of pumpkin baking products, including maple pumpkin butter, pumpkin spice syrup and pumpkin cookie butter.

Pumpkin Spice scents and beauty products

Bath & BodyWorks: Selection includes Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin body cream and Pumpkin Picking lotion.

Bed Bath & Beyond: The Fall Shop includes pumpkin-themed candles and room sprays.

Kohl’s: Variety of home pumpkin scents, including Yankee Candles Spiced Pumpkin scent plugs and the Bourbon Pumpkin Brulee candle from SONOMA.

Yankee Candle: Several seasonal scents like Luscious Pumpkin Trifle.