Nationwide Building Sale by City Includes ‘Due Diligence’ Period
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re keeping their fingers crossed at Canton City Hall.
The proposed $1.3 million purchase of the former Nationwide Insurance regional office building on Market Avenue N contains the word “if”.
Businessman Chris Maggiore can change his mind about the deal in the next 90 days “if” his engineers and architects find any issues there, says Mayor Tom Bernabei.
City council has given its OK.
Bernabei says the hope is for parking and other development on the first floor with offices on the second.
Nationwide left the building nearly three years ago.