      Weather Alert

Navarre Man wanted in Murder Sunday

Oct 11, 2021 @ 1:21pm

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 40-year old Jeffrey Peasley of Navarre in connection with a homicide in Green last night.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Fire Department responded to Raber Road in the City of Green on a reports of an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the
abdomen. The 45-year-old victim from Akron was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives identified  Peasley as the suspect in the shooting. A warrant for Murder was issued for Peasley’s arrest. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Peasley, they should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181. Peasley is to be considered armed and dangerous.

 

Peasley photo

Popular Posts
‘House of the Dragon’: HBO Max Reveals New Teaser Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel
Ed Sheeran Announced As Mega Mentor On “The Voice”
Burger King Doubles Down With Impossible Nuggets
Britney Spears & Madonna’s 2003 VMAs Kiss to be Auctioned as NFT
New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On