Navarre Man wanted in Murder Sunday
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 40-year old Jeffrey Peasley of Navarre in connection with a homicide in Green last night.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Fire Department responded to Raber Road in the City of Green on a reports of an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the
abdomen. The 45-year-old victim from Akron was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives identified Peasley as the suspect in the shooting. A warrant for Murder was issued for Peasley’s arrest. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Peasley, they should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181. Peasley is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Peasley photo