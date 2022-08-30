Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

NBA Announces COVID-19 Testing Plan For Season

August 30, 2022 1:31PM EDT
Share

NEW YORK, NY (AP) –  Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate.

That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

Popular Posts

1

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
2

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively His “Best Friend” As 10th Anniversary Approaches
3

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
4

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor
5

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John