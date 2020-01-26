      Weather Alert

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Jan 26, 2020 @ 3:19pm
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Former basketball player Kobe Bryant talks to the media after the game of Team Spain against Team Australia during the semi-finals of 2019 FIBA World Cup at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on September 13, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

TMZ has confirmed that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. The NBA superstar was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. Reports state Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE:  TMZ is now also reporting that Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and was among the people who died in the crash.

 

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Boss Has Plenty of Slobbery Kisses to Go Around!
Terms Of Use