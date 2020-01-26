NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Former basketball player Kobe Bryant talks to the media after the game of Team Spain against Team Australia during the semi-finals of 2019 FIBA World Cup at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on September 13, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
TMZ has confirmed that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. The NBA superstar was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. Reports state Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
UPDATE: TMZ is now also reporting that Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and was among the people who died in the crash.