NBA Player Raises Money for Akron Children’s Hospital with Wedding

While Kosta Kofus may play for the Sacramento Kings, he grew up in Canton. His now wife, Eleni Bourlas, also grew up in the area, which is why they decided to host their wedding here. But in lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked guests to make donations to Akron Children’s Hospital in honor of Kofus’s late father, Dr. Alex Koufos.

Dr. Koufos worked as a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Akron Children’s Hospital. Whenever Kofus is in the area, he always makes sure to visit the hospital.

The donations are going to the Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. So far, over $35,000 has been raised.