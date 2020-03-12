NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Basketball Association has suspended play league wide following news this evening that one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Things started just before tip off of a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz. Just moments before the game was underway, officials quickly rushed players from both teams into the locker rooms.
Less than an hour later, reporters covering the game informed the viewing audience at home that the contest was suspended due to multiple players being sick.
One of the players who was sick was Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert. Reports have surfaced since connecting him to the coronavirus. Below is a video of Gobert just a few days earlier, touching all of the microphones at the table for his media availability, joking about the spread of germs and the virus.
Sure enough, it was Gobert’s illness that in the end, led to the NBA suspending play.
There is no word on how long the NBA plans to suspend play. WHBC News will provide updates when they are available.