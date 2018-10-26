NBC Is Reportedly Done With Megyn Kelly’s Show

By now you know that Megyn Kelly is no more at NBC, the controversial host was fired from her Megyn Kelly Today Show after comments that she made about ‘blackface’ on her show.

What you probably didn’t know is that she was getting paid $25 million a year for her mandatory three-year gig. With 1 year and 10 months left in her contract, she could settle with the network for $50 million.

Kelly’s lawyer, Bryan Freeman is set to get on a call with NBC executives on Friday to settle her contract. According to TMZ, Freeman believes that Megyn was targeted for her remarks about Matt Lauer and NBC News chairman, Andy Lack.

Freeman also sent an email to NBC executives wanting to discuss a settlement face-to-face with Ronan Farrow who is about to release a book about how NBC handled the Harvey Weinstein coverage.