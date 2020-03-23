      Breaking News
NC Counselor: Need Hope, Alternate Socializing Efforts

Mar 23, 2020 @ 5:50am

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the “perfect storm” of fearful isolation: a pandemic we don’t fully understand that requires us to remain at a distance from one another.

Dr. Tim King from Family Care Counseling in North Canton says we must maintain hope to get through it, perhaps coming up with ideas to connect with neighbors and friends we don’t know or see very little.

Dr. King says we are creatures who need to socialize, and we may be learning now just how important that is.

Dr King was on The Week That Was over the weekend.

