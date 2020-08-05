NCAA Cancels All Post Season Competition for Division Three Athletics
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There will be no college football championship game played this fall in Canton. The NCAA announced this afternoon that it is cancelling all post season competition for fall sports at the division three level. The D3 Football National Championship game, also known as the Amos Alanzo Stagg Bowl, was set to be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Hall of Fame is scheduled to host the 2021 Stagg Bowl as well.