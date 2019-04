An Ohio couple has been charged with handing out laxative-laced cookies to a group of striking school employees.

According to police, Bo Cosens and Rachel Sharrock were annoyed by the noise made by the picket line, complaining about the noise on Facebook and even making a video showing laxatives being mixed into the cookie dough. None of the striking worker ate the tainted sugar cookies, but the duo were still charged with contaminating the food.