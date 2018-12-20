NE Ohio Dog Has Spent 1,000 Days At Shelter. Let’s Find Him a Home!

Geronimo is a very good boy. He knows basic commands, takes his treats gently, and loves belly rubs and being showered in attention. The only problem… is he doesn’t have a family to dote upon him. That’s where you can help! IF you know someone that would like to give a home to this big boy (he’s 80lbs), or can find it in your heart to take a moment and share this post you might be helping him find his forever home. Geronimo is a 6 year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier and Mastiff mix. It would be best if his new home did not have any small children, and if he was the only dog in the house.

Geronimo is at the Summit County Humane society. You can contact them by clicking here!

SOURCE: Cleveland.com