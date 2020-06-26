Nearly Half Of Americans Enjoy Physical Distancing
A good portion of Americans want their space. A survey from Healthline.com found that 48 percent of people enjoy physical distancing that has been put in place during the pandemic.
The survey also asked what are the daily activities that people don’t miss. 36 percent don’t miss working in an office, 29 percent could do without eating at a restaurant, 27 percent aren’t missing going to the bank, 26 percent of people don’t miss going to the gym and 24 percent are not missing going to church.
What pre-COVID activity could stay out of your life?