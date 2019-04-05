Need A “Friend Cleanse”? Here’s Why You Should Say Goodbye

Sometimes, you just have to know when it’s time to walk away from a friendship that is no longer beneficial to you. Here are some signs that say it’s time to split.

If there is a feeling of resentment and it can’t be hashed out, it’s probably best to just move on. If someone is too high maintenance for you and demands all of your time and hates when things get changed, it may be too stressful to keep that friendship.

Do you trust them, or feel like there is a lot of “behind the back” conversations going on? If you can’t trust a friend, why bother? Finally, what kind of vibe do you get from the person? Is it someone you can be around sometimes, all the time, or just on occasion? Do what works for you.