Need a New Ugly Holiday Sweater? Taco Bell Has your Back

Taco Bell Has You Covered For Thanksgiving

Want to be the hit of the party at Thanksgiving, or at the very least, your Friendsgiving celebration? Taco Bell has you covered with a two-fold attack of style and flavor.

Available now, but selling out quickly, the fast-food giant is offering up a taco-themed ugly sweater bearing the words, “Thankful for Taco Bell,” for just $59. If that’s too much taco love, also available, one that reads, “Happy Friendsgiving,” and features a turkey.

If you missed out this year, a Taco Bell spokesperson says they’re “looking forward to bringing back more festive gear very soon.”

Meanwhile, there’s no reason to suffer through a bland meal. Instead, bring along Taco Bell’s recipe for Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken, which is on their website now.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving dish? How many ugly sweaters do you own? What’s on it?