Need a Vaccination Appointment? Check HERE

Apr 7, 2021 @ 10:25am

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and they currently have APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE.

They contacted us Wednesday morning with the following information.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
April 5–9 | April 12–16
Two convenient locations and times!

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital (Mercy Hall)
1320 Mercy Drive, NW, Canton
8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic Urgent + Outpatient Care, Jackson
7337 Caritas Circle, NW, Massillon
8 a.m.–7 p.m.

All vaccines are by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Walk-ins are not permitted. Participants will be screened for eligibility at the time they schedule. Mercy Hospital will follow Ohio Department of Health vaccine eligibility criteria.

To schedule an appointment, please call 330.489.1300, option 5.

