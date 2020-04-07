      Breaking News
New Stay-at-Home Order in Place for Ohio, Includes ‘Essential’ Dispute Process

Need Ideas for a Side Gig Right Now?

Apr 7, 2020 @ 3:28pm

If you’re like many Americans, maybe you’ve lost hours at work and need to bring in some money during this Coronavirus crunch. Pennyhoarder.com has listed some side gigs that are safe and hopefully profitable for you.
If you like to teach you could become a virtual tutor through sites like tutor.com. You could also teach English through Rosetta Stone or VIPkid. If you’re passionate about art, music or cooking, you could sign up to teach that passion at teachme.com
If you’re good with numbers you can look into virtual bookkeeping, tax prep or accounting. You could also become a virtual assistant through Task Rabbit or UpWork.
There are also several companies looking for transcriptionists, researchers or political campaign help. See the whole list of ideas at pennyhoarder.com

