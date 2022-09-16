Needed in Canton-Massillon: More Childcare Workers, Says Study
September 16, 2022 7:10AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a child care facility so you can return to work?
Good luck!
A study by home improvement firm How to Home finds that Canton-Massillon has the lowest rate of childcare workers per capita of any mid-sized metro in the country.
It’s one worker for every 304 children.
The survey determined the number of workers nationwide has gone down since the pandemic started.