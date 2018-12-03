Neighbor Rescues People From Burning Home

(WHBC) – At least two people were rescued from the roof of a burning home by a neighbor during a weekend house fire in Canton.

The fire department says a neighbor in the 1600 block of Olive Place NE grabbed a ladder and pulled a woman and a child to safety on Sunday morning.

The department says the first floor was fully involved in flames when they got there.

Five residents of the house were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Canton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating the fire.