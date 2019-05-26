      Weather Alert

Neighborhood Celebrates Their Retired Mailman of 20 Years – Heres What They Did!

May 26, 2019 @ 12:08pm

Floyd Martin has been a mail carrier in Georgia since 1985.

He’s had the same route for 20 years and has gotten to know everyone on his route so well that they would invite him to dinner, bring him gifts and make sure he was not alone during the holidays.

When the neighborhood found out he was retiring they got together and decorated their mailboxes for his last day and did a potluck for him.

Approximately 350 people showed up for him and decorated their mailboxes for his last day.

Here are some of the decorates mailboxes!

 

