Neighbors Rescue Family from Pike House Fire

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two adults and two children were rescued from a house fire in Pike Township on Christmas Eve morning.
They were hospitalized at last check.
Neighbors pulled the family out.
Firefighters tried to resuscitate the family dog, but were unable to do so.
That fire on Deerwood Circle SE off Cleveland Avenue.
The Canton Local Schools are taking up a collection of clothing and other items for the family.
Gift cards are also welcome.
Call 330-309-7793 if you can help.