Nelson Found Guilty of Aggravated Murder in Bob Evans Shooting
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury decided to convict on the most serious charge.
The men and women deciding the fate of Richard Nelson of Osnaburg Township convicted him of aggravated murder Friday afternoon.
Nelson is also guilty of a gun specification.
They could have chosen the lesser charge of murder.
The judge provided the two options during jury instructions.
The 55-year-old Nelson walked into the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 in Canton back in April and shot 38-year-old waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon to death.
He’ll be sentenced Monday afternoon.
he faces a possible life prison term without parole.