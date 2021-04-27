      Weather Alert

Nelson Waives Preliminary Hearing, Bob Evans Shooting Case Heads to Grand Jury

Apr 27, 2021 @ 5:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The defendant in the Bob Evans shooting a week and a half ago waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday.

So, the Richard Nelson case now goes before a session of the Stark County grand jury.

The 54-year-old Osnaburg Township man remains jailed on $2 million bond.

He’s accused of walking into the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE in Canton and shooting 38-year-old waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon to death.

