Nelson Waives Preliminary Hearing, Bob Evans Shooting Case Heads to Grand Jury
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The defendant in the Bob Evans shooting a week and a half ago waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday.
So, the Richard Nelson case now goes before a session of the Stark County grand jury.
The 54-year-old Osnaburg Township man remains jailed on $2 million bond.
He’s accused of walking into the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE in Canton and shooting 38-year-old waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon to death.