Nerdy News: Build Your Own Mars Rover, and More!

Thanks to a company called Jet Propulsion Laboratory, you can construct your own rover! These DIY blueprints are based on the lab’s Open Source Rover Project. This is a scaled down replica of the Mars Curiosity rover. Builders can either build the replica following the blueprints exactly, or take some liberties of their own to their creations. If you follow the basic instructions, it should cost you about $2,500 for all the parts you will need. Fully built, the replica rover should be 25lbs, 24 inches long and 14 inches wide with a mx speed of .4 mph.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

3D Printed Bone Helps Regrow Real Bone

3D printed, ceramic and chemically coated bones have been implanted in animals that have needed bone replacements. These artificial bones have successfully spurred bone regrowth, and helped guide the bone to grow back in place. What is even more amazing, is the artificial bone dissolves as the new bone grows. The fake bones were created with 3-D robotic printing, using a fine-point print head to create bones out of gel-like ink. This process has also been used to create replacement ears, heart valves, and skin.

Blind Gamer Has Amazing Skills at Call of Duty

It just goes to show that it doesn’t matter what your passion is: if you love it, you will follow it no matter what. TJ is blind, but that doesn’t stop him from racking up kills in Call of Duty. When asked on his YouTube channel, where he streams his game play, he was asked what his set up is, and how he is able to do this, he explains:

“My setup is simple; the PlayStation 4, Turtle Beach Recon Pro surround sound headset, plug it into the controller. As for how I’m playing, I took the time to memorize every sound in Call of Duty World War 2; the sound each gun makes when it fires, reloads, when you pick it up, as well as identifying teammates and enemies based on which gun they are using. I can also identify teammates because teammates are the only characters that give call out while enemies do not say anything.”

He has more than 7,500 lifetime kills!

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

MARY Kids Wearable Vital Monitor

Monitor your kid’s health! This cute little ladybug monitors the child’s temperature, movement, and breathing. It will stick right to your kid’s pajamas. MARY uses a Bluetooth to send information to your phone, so you can monitor your child’s vitals from wherever! It also lets you know if something unusual is happening: whether it is an increase of temperature or irregular breathing. MARY is especially useful in minimizing the risk of SIDS.

This product is still in it’s Kickstarter phase. It is expected to sell for around $209.