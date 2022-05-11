Netflix Ad-Tier and Password Crackdown Could Be This Year
It looks like Netflix is moving faster to implementing an ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing.
The plan was to start things off “in the next year or two,” but now it could be by the end of the year.
Last month Netflix reported falling revenues for the first quarter and think that cracking down on password sharing and a cheaper ad-supported tier will help their bottom line.
What do you think about Netflix’s plans? Do you think you should be restricted on who you can share your password with even though you pay for it?