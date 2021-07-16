      Weather Alert

Netflix Adding Video Game Service

Jul 16, 2021 @ 1:00am

Netflix is making the move beyond movies and plans to add a video game service to its platform.  For the new service, Netflix will offer video games as part of its service starting next year.

The games will be featured on the site along with movies and other content from the platform.  If you’re thinking that this new future will cause the price of Netflix to go up, don’t, currently, there’s no plan for a rate increase.  Do you think this video game service will help or hurt Netflix?

