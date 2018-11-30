Netflix Cancels Daredevil After Three Seasons

Fans of Netflix’s Daredevil will have to hope Marvel brings back Daredevil on the big screen as the show will end on the streaming service after three seasons.

Netflix released a statement saying, “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix, we are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.”

The three seasons of Daredevil are still available on Netflix and will remain there for the next few years.

Are you a Daredevil fan? Do you think a network should pick up the series?