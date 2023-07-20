Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Netflix Drops It’s $9.99 Plan

July 20, 2023 9:43AM EDT
Looks like that crackdown on password sharing is working as Netflix signed on 5.9 million new subscribers after enacting the new rule. Now the company is ditching it’s $9.99 subscription plan. N

ow don’t panic if you already have it, you are grandfathered in unless you change your plan or cancel.  New users will have to sign up for the $6.99 ad-supported plan, or pay $15.49 for the Standard subscription. That plan allows you to share the account with one person outside of your household.

