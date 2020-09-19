Netflix Fans ‘Can’t Sleep’ After ‘Terrifying’ Documentary
The Netflix documentary ‘The Social Dilemma’ is keeping people up at night. The documentary looks at the dark side of social media and how it impacts our lives. It shows how every move we make is monitored.
Many viewers took to Twitter and said they were too scared to sleep after watching the doc. One viewer pointed out that only two industries call their customers ‘users’–illegal drugs and software companies.
Have you watched the documentary? What did you think?