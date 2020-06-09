      Weather Alert

Netflix Granted ‘Space Force’ Trademarks Before the US Military

Jun 9, 2020 @ 11:55am

Netflix has scored a major win for its new series Space Force.
Despite the US military having an organization of the same name, Netflix has solidified trademarks and copyrights to the name before the US military.
At this moment, the Air Force has the only trademark application on file and says that “at this time they’re not aware of any trademark conflicts with the series.”
Experts even say that if a legal battle was to happen between the two entities, Netflix would win anyway.

