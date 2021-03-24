      Breaking News
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There’s So Much Good Stuff

Mar 24, 2021 @ 4:37pm

Netflix has just released the movies and series coming in April and it looks like it’s going to be a great month for screen time.

Here are some of the Netflix original films set to premier:

Concrete Cowboy

Madame Claude

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Films coming to Netflix in April include:

Friends with Benefits

Legally Blonde

Crimson Peak

Rush Battle of Los Angeles

The Stand-In

 

What are you most excited to see on Netflix? What streaming service do you watch the most?

