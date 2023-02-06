Netflix May Be Backing Down On Password Sharing Rules

Netflix’s new password sharing rules went viral last week, causing a ton subscribers to threaten to cancel….so now Netflix seems to be backtracking.

The posted rules required accounts to have all devices linked to the same Wi-Fi, for all devices to log in and stream on that Wi-Fi every 31 days, and for a user to have a TV set a primary location. This was a huge problem for people who travel regularly, college students, and other groups that fall into that category. Now, Netflix is saying those are only the rules for account holders in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.