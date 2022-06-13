Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2
Squid Game will officially be returning for another season.
While just about everyone was expecting it, Netflix made it official on Sunday, posting a teaser video with the message ‘Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!”
Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk promised that Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man would both be returning, along with a few more characters seen or mentioned in Season 1.
Squid Game was the most-watched show in Netflix history when it premiered last year.
What do you think should be the story of Squid Game season 2? Did you watch the show in English or the original Korean with subtitles?