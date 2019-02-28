Netflix Pirates Could Be Raiding Company of Nearly $200 Million per Month

Using your buddy’s Netflix username and password to stream shows? You would be one of the many “pirates” that could have Netflix losing $192 million per month, according to a new cord-cutting study.

Cordcutting.com estimates that 24 million Netflix users are mooching someone else’s info to gain access to the service, causing Netflix $192 million in lost revenue monthly, or $2.3 billion annually. Those that use Amazon Prime Video on someone else’s dime cause Amazon to lose $45 million a month and Hulu loses about $40 million monthly with piracy.

Who are the biggest moochers? Millennials, who are the largest pirating demographic for Netflix piracy, accounting for 18% of the company’s 24 million monthly freeloaders.

If you wanna know how much you’re saving by using someone else’s Netflix account, you’re saving nearly $96 a year.

Do you pay for your streaming services? Do you consider it “stealing” if you borrow someone else’s account info?