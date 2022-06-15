      Weather Alert

Netflix Planning Real-Life “Squid Game” Competition For Big Prize Money

Jun 15, 2022 @ 7:46am

What could go wrong here? Netflix is staging a real-life Squid Game series they are calling “the biggest reality competition ever.”

Before you get all nervous, it won’t be… deathly…

Squid Game: The Challenge will have 456 players competing in a series of games for the chance to win $4.56 million. Netflix claims the payout is the largest lump-sum cash prize in TV history (though Fox’s X Factor has previously given out recording contracts worth $5 million), and that the show likewise also sport the largest competition series cast ever assembled.

The series will play out over 10 episodes.

Squid Game told the story of a divorced father and gambler who enters a secret competition where 456 players compete in playground games such as tug of war. The losers of each round are executed until just one remains.

