Netflix Review: “Hilda” is a Whimsical Adventure

When I was a kid, I would often wander outside with my younger brother, creating imaginary lands filled with adventure and faerie-like creatures that we would befriend or battle. Creating these spaces to explore and lose yourself in was part of being a kid.

Netflix’s new show, “Hilda,” captures the magic of childhood, and makes it real. The show follows the story of our main protagonist, Hilda, as she befriends fantastical creatures, and shows how even a young girl can take on big problems. Including problems that aren’t so fantastical and more down to earth: like being the new kid in a big city.

The backgrounds and landscapes are beautiful, and the color scheme is an interesting one that I haven’t seen done before. Blues, reds, and yellows are highly featured with other colors splashed in. It makes for a very interesting look that just screams “autumn” to me. Which makes this show a perfect binge-watch for a chilly, fall weekend.

Hilda is a perfect blend of mythology mixed with modern day storytelling. The characters are lovable, and the bonds Hilda forms with those characters are interesting and relatable.

Fun for kids, and adults alike, “Hilda” is a show that will excite and entertain the inner child in all of us.