Netflix Says Fortnite Is a Bigger Competitor Than HBO??
By Sarah
|
Jan 18, 2019 @ 6:21 AM

If you ask the folks at Netflix, the competition is about eyes and most eyes are focused on the game Fortnite these days.
According to a report that was released yesterday Netflix estimated, “We compete and lose to Fortnite more than HBO.”
The report also stated that YouTube is also a big competitor for Netflix.
The next competitor for Netflix could be bank accounts. The streaming service plans to raise subscription prices sooner rather than later.
What streaming service do you watch the most these days? Do you agree with the findings of Netflix?

