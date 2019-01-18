Netflix Says Fortnite Is a Bigger Competitor Than HBO??

If you ask the folks at Netflix, the competition is about eyes and most eyes are focused on the game Fortnite these days.

According to a report that was released yesterday Netflix estimated, “We compete and lose to Fortnite more than HBO.”

The report also stated that YouTube is also a big competitor for Netflix.

The next competitor for Netflix could be bank accounts. The streaming service plans to raise subscription prices sooner rather than later.

