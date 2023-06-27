Netflix Slammed For Streaming “Titanic” Starting July 1

Netflix is getting some heat for adding James Cameron’s classic Titanic to the new titles arriving to their que July 1st. Many believe it’s too soon given last week’s tragedy involving the OceanGate Titan submersible.

As one social media user wrote, “Netflix is overstepping the boundaries of decency on this timing.” Others are accusing the company of trying to capitalize on the Titan deaths. “People died in a tragic accident at the Titanic site and now to capitalize on the moment to garner viewers is beyond distasteful,” another Twitter user wrote. An insider insists Netflix’s licensing deals are scheduled far in advance and it’s just coincidence. Even so, many are saying the company should pull it and wait for a more appropriate time.

What do YOU think? Too soon?