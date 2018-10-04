Netflix to Create ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Series

Oh be still my book-lover heart! I have been a fan of the Chronicles of Narnia books since I was a kid! Imagine my delight when Netflix announced they had entered into a multi-year deal with the The C.S. Lewis Company to create a series and movies based on the series!! The last movie that got a theatrical release was The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, back in 2010.

All together, there are seven, that’s right, SEVEN books in the series. Only three got the movie treatment, so I am pumped to see the rest of my beloved books hit the TV screen! As a side note, this is the first time that the rights to all seven books have been held by one company. Netflix stated that they will be creating stories based on the world of Narnia, and the beloved characters in it.