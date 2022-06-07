Neve Campbell Won’t Return For “Scream 6” Over Pay Dispute
Sydney Prescott has been the centerpiece of the “Scream” franchise, but won’t be back for the sixth movie.
Neve Campbell shared that she rejected an inadequate offer made to her saying it wasn’t enough money.
“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell said in a statement. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.” She added, “To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”
Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers will be back for Scream 6, and Hayden Panettiere will pop back in as Kirby Reed from the fourth film.
Watch for the movie in theaters March 31st, 2023.