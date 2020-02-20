      Weather Alert

New Addition Announced to Centennial Plaza

Feb 19, 2020 @ 7:58pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More big news involving the Centennial Plaza Project downtown. A popular local bar and restaurant chain will be filling the cafe location inside the plaza.

Jerzees owner Chris Maggiore says he is excited to help provide additional effort toward making downtown Canton a booming location.

The fourth Jerzees location is scheduled to open on August 1 inside the highly anticipated centennial plaza. With experience hosting big events and an already strong relationship with the Hall of Fame, Maggiore believes Jerzees will be the perfect fit.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Gatsby is Looking for a Family! And We are Looking for Volunteers!
Terms Of Use