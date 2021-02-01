      Weather Alert

New Administration, New Rules: Any Impact on Route 30 Project?

Feb 1, 2021 @ 4:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are already funding concerns when it comes to finishing the Route 30 freeway from Canton to Route 11.

Is there political concern now, with President Biden’s emphasis on clean energy?

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula who has been leading the push on Route 30 in view of the area economy’s dependence on the oil and gas business says there are still a lot of reasons to build the roadway, despite the new administration’s move away from nonrenewable resources.

There’s a virtual public meeting on the Trump-Avenue-to-Route-44 section of the highway later this month.

