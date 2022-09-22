Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

New Agreement Governing Lead Emissions from Republic Steel Plant

September 22, 2022 5:54AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health and the state EPA recently met with residents living near the Republic Steel plant in Canton.

They and the company have negotiated new air-monitoring requirements for leaded steel production at the plant.

If the new Community Monitor at Marietta Avenue NE and Georgetown Road reaches a monthly average of more than .24 micrograms of lead per cubic meter, leaded steel production must shut down.

Same goes if both monitors together average over .45 micrograms.

Public Health Air Pollution Control Director Terri Dzienis tells WHBC News that neither new or previous trigger levels were exceeded this summer.

Still, one resident says he has contacted an attorney, seeking to file a class action lawsuit.

